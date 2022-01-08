Hudock Inc. Purchases 596 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,627 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

