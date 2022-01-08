Hudock Inc. Buys 220 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,783 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 59.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 209,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,191,000 after buying an additional 78,517 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

IPAY opened at $57.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.54. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $73.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.