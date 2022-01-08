Hudock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

LIT opened at $81.02 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $54.88 and a one year high of $97.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.34.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

