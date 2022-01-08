HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives $30.00 Average PT from Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC stock opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.39. HSBC has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.67.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that HSBC will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in HSBC by 23.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the third quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 150.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.