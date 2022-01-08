H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$21.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HR.UN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.89.

HR.UN stock opened at C$13.29 on Thursday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.99 and a 1-year high of C$17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.29.

In related news, Director Ronald C. Rutman purchased 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$462,311.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374,800 shares in the company, valued at C$18,076,970.24. Also, Director Alexander Danial Avery purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$518,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,353,400. Insiders have bought a total of 92,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,113 over the last quarter.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

