HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the November 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 24th.
Shares of HOCPY stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $139.79. 18,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,272. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.37. HOYA has a one year low of $109.02 and a one year high of $179.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.24.
HOYA Company Profile
HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.
