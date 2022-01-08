HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the November 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 24th.

Shares of HOCPY stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $139.79. 18,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,272. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.37. HOYA has a one year low of $109.02 and a one year high of $179.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.24.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. HOYA had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HOYA will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

