Hosking Partners LLP Trims Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,903 shares during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories comprises approximately 1.2% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.22% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $48,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 68.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,983,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 75.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 59,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,307,000 after acquiring an additional 25,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 223.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE BIO traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $680.80. 295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.86. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $545.00 and a 52-week high of $832.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $748.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $740.96.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

