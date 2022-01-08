Hosking Partners LLP Sells 72,015 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,776 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 72,015 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.15% of Citizens Financial Group worth $30,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 781.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 109,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 97,099 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,341,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,999,000 after buying an additional 219,562 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 56,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 515,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,653,000 after purchasing an additional 14,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.03. The company had a trading volume of 93,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,262,473. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average of $46.19. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

