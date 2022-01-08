Hosking Partners LLP Sells 24,090 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,090 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Amundi bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $226,562,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,188,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247,035 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 29.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,525,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174,638 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $49,226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $627,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 374,123 shares of company stock worth $5,995,155. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HPE opened at $17.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.35.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

