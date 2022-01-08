Hosking Partners LLP Sells 16,305 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,305 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

