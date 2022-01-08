Hosking Partners LLP Has $4.46 Million Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,454 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% in the second quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after buying an additional 957,255 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at about $19,389,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 73.9% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,332,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,912,000 after buying an additional 566,188 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter valued at about $5,147,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 398.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 250,276 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCC stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.03. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.32 and a beta of 1.09. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $28.40.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $202.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.19 million. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is -46.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

