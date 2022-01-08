Hosking Partners LLP Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,468 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 199.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 56,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1,007.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,586 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 202.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 214,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, CEO Christopher G.B. Meyer acquired 104,520 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $587,402.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Monde Nkosi acquired 65,753 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $342,573.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 426,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,844 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.36 million, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $6.97.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. Analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

