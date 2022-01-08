Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX opened at $669.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $663.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $621.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $481.05 and a 52-week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.88.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.