HOQU Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. HOQU has a total market cap of $160,854.57 and $408,970.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded 43% lower against the dollar. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00060719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005851 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

