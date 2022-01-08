Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,120 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.64% of Hooker Furniture worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Hooker Furniture by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its stake in Hooker Furniture by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 72,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hooker Furniture by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

Hooker Furniture stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.84. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.19). Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $133.43 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Hooker Furniture’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

Hooker Furniture Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.