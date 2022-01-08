HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.43

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.43 and last traded at $32.11, with a volume of 25317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $526.32 million, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.95.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $38.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 9,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $286,509.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $56,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,340 shares of company stock worth $2,091,054 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 76.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

