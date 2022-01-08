Hive (HIVE) Hits Market Cap of $494.18 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00003118 BTC on major exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $494.18 million and $19.77 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hive has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000848 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000985 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005333 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 387,616,781 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.