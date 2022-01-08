Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2,146.32

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,146.32 ($28.92) and last traded at GBX 2,153 ($29.01), with a volume of 119517 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,191 ($29.52).

A number of analysts have weighed in on HIK shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($33.15) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($38.81) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($33.15) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.43) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,682 ($36.14).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,275.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,421.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of £4.94 billion and a PE ratio of 14.18.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.