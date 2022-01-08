HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the November 30th total of 131,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:HPK traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.90. 91,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,286. HighPeak Energy has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.14 and a beta of 0.99.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.90 million. Equities analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $28,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $37,113.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $520,627. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 91.1% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 23,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 91.5% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HPK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital started coverage on HighPeak Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

