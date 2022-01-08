HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.58.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HEXO shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of HEXO in a research note on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of HEXO to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$2.00 to C$0.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

HEXO traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.86. 1,318,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,964. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$305.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60. HEXO has a 52-week low of C$0.81 and a 52-week high of C$14.00.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

