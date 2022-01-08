Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was upgraded by Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.54.

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $54.70. 561,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,702. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.38 and a beta of 1.39. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average of $57.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 66.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 13.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 3.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Hexcel by 47.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 16.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 61,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

