Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107,692 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,190,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,146,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,943,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,005,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,403 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,216,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 871,335 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,188,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247,035 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $17.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.35.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $3,036,481.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,123 shares of company stock worth $5,995,155 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

