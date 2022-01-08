Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.59.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 30.74% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HT. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131,122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

