Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.07 Million

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will report sales of $72.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.17 million. Hercules Capital reported sales of $75.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year sales of $280.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $276.68 million to $285.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $313.79 million, with estimates ranging from $293.45 million to $355.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.13 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 113.31%. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTGC. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Hercules Capital by 110.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 53,897 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Hercules Capital by 12.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 126,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 79,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Hercules Capital by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 166,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the period. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $17.03. 2,124,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,345. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.51. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.71%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

