Helen Sabzevari Sells 6,960 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 6,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $24,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Helen Sabzevari also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Precigen alerts:

On Monday, January 3rd, Helen Sabzevari sold 3,848 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $14,122.16.

Shares of PGEN opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $655.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07. Precigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $9.89.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.47 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 109.91%. Equities analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Precigen by 134.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the third quarter worth $51,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the second quarter worth $68,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the third quarter worth $66,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.