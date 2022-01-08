Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $240.47, but opened at $250.00. Helen of Troy shares last traded at $241.70, with a volume of 2,004 shares changing hands.

The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HELE shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.8% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.82.

About Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

