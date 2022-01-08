Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Helen of Troy updated its FY22 guidance to $11.73-11.93 EPS.

HELE opened at $235.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $201.02 and a one year high of $265.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.83. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helen of Troy stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Helen of Troy from $254.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

