Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Announces Earnings Results

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HELE stock traded down $3.59 on Friday, reaching $232.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,857. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.82. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $201.02 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.82.

In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helen of Troy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Helen of Troy worth $24,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

