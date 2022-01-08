Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Announces Earnings Results

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.
HELE stock traded down $3.59 on Friday, reaching $232.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,857. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.82. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $201.02 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.82.
In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.
About Helen of Troy
Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.
