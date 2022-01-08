Heartland Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,302 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 70,436.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,868,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,916,000 after buying an additional 1,865,851 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 10,470.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,545,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,215,000 after buying an additional 1,530,811 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,417,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,881,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.47.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $140.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.25 and a 200 day moving average of $109.51. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

