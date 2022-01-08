Heartland Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,603 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Cass Information Systems worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of CASS stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.42 and a 200 day moving average of $42.45. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.69 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 18.05%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

