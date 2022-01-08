Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases 15,200 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of Primo Water worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 192,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 150,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 51,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $17.01.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -184.62%.

In other news, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 14,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $259,720.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 42,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $788,997.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 514,862 shares of company stock worth $9,580,311. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PRMW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

