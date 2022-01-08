Heartland Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 83.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,947 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 16.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $100.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.97 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.74.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.45%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

