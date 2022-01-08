Heartland Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 59.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,069 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 237.3% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,100,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,575,000 after buying an additional 1,477,540 shares during the period. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the second quarter worth $21,685,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 130.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,605,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,026,000 after buying an additional 909,600 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 31.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,134,000 after buying an additional 677,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEN opened at $12.86 on Friday. Tenneco Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.46.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

TEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

