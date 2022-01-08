Heartland Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 66.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 1.8% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 68,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 40.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $928.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.34 million. Equities analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 22,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $500,696.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 24,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.77 per share, for a total transaction of $501,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

