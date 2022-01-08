Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys 15,590 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 3.48% of Park Aerospace worth $9,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 125.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Park Aerospace by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 25,447 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 239.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

Shares of PKE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.20. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.05 million, a P/E ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.82. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 12.92%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

Park Aerospace Profile

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.