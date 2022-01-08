Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 250,000 Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASYS. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the second quarter valued at about $4,398,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 8.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,021,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 83,094 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 53.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 77,600 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 34.7% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 198,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 51,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the second quarter valued at about $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Amtech Systems stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $15.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 12,500 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $133,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer of capital equipments. It focuses on the thermal processing and wafer polishing and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes.

