Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HTA. Truist Securities downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial cut Healthcare Trust of America to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.09.

NYSE HTA opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 66.42 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average is $30.96. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 260.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,628,000 after acquiring an additional 274,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,765,000 after acquiring an additional 492,258 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 29.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 29.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,077,000 after buying an additional 205,514 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

