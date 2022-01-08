Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) PT Raised to C$7.75 at National Bank Financial

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$7.75 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.64% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Headwater Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.20.

HWX opened at C$5.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.43. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$2.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.72.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$50.12 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Headwater Exploration will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

