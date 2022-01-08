Head to Head Review: Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) versus Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) and Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and Aedifica, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40 Aedifica 1 0 3 0 2.50

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.83%. Given Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is more favorable than Aedifica.

Profitability

This table compares Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and Aedifica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 43.31% 9.68% 4.96% Aedifica N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and Aedifica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $254.57 million 6.49 $82.07 million $1.49 16.95 Aedifica N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Aedifica.

Summary

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust beats Aedifica on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Aedifica Company Profile

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly. Aedifica has established itself in recent years as a leader in the European listed real estate sector and has the ambition to further expand this position in the coming years. By investing in quality buildings that generate recurring and indexed rental income and offer potential for capital gains, Aedifica aims to offer its shareholders a reliable and sustainable real estate investment with an attractive yield. Aedifica is listed on Euronext Brussels (2006) and Euronext Amsterdam (2019). Since March 2020, Aedifica is part of the BEL 20, the leading share index of Euronext Brussels.

