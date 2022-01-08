Head-To-Head Contrast: Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) vs. Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) and Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Selecta Biosciences and Evofem Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00 Evofem Biosciences 1 0 1 0 2.00

Selecta Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $6.90, indicating a potential upside of 137.11%. Evofem Biosciences has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 300.00%. Given Evofem Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Evofem Biosciences is more favorable than Selecta Biosciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Selecta Biosciences and Evofem Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences $16.60 million 20.45 -$68.88 million ($0.52) -5.60 Evofem Biosciences $450,000.00 135.95 -$142.31 million ($1.81) -0.21

Selecta Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Evofem Biosciences. Selecta Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evofem Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Selecta Biosciences and Evofem Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences -79.55% N/A -33.74% Evofem Biosciences -4,011.48% -1,593.89% -173.58%

Risk & Volatility

Selecta Biosciences has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evofem Biosciences has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Selecta Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Evofem Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Selecta Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Evofem Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Selecta Biosciences beats Evofem Biosciences on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation. The firm’s proprietary pipeline includes SVP-enabled enzyme, oncology and gene therapies. The company was founded by Omid C. Farokhzad, Robert S. Langer Jr., and Ulrich von Andrian in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.