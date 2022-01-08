Head to Head Contrast: Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) versus Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) and Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.0% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Synaptics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Synaptics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Synaptics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies -22.01% -40.42% -17.56% Synaptics 8.86% 27.84% 13.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Synaptics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies $844.84 million 0.52 -$142.63 million ($4.64) -2.76 Synaptics $1.34 billion 7.58 $79.60 million $3.18 81.29

Synaptics has higher revenue and earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies. Maxeon Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synaptics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synaptics has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Maxeon Solar Technologies and Synaptics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 2 2 0 2.20 Synaptics 0 1 13 0 2.93

Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.32%. Synaptics has a consensus price target of $275.42, suggesting a potential upside of 6.54%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than Synaptics.

Summary

Synaptics beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices. The company was founded by Federico Faggin and Carver A. Mead in March 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

