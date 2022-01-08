HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,246,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,755,000 after purchasing an additional 38,315 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 674,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,494,000 after buying an additional 334,783 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HCA opened at $252.21 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.43 and a 12-month high of $269.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.71.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

In other news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.90.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

