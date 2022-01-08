HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $34,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.8% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.4% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 8.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.90.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $254.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.43 and a 52 week high of $269.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.59 and its 200 day moving average is $242.71.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,338,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

