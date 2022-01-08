Hauck Aufhäuser La… Reiterates “€22.00” Price Target for SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ)

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($23.75) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.45) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €18.15 ($20.63).

SFQ stock opened at €13.04 ($14.82) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.02 million and a PE ratio of 13.96. SAF-Holland has a 12-month low of €10.51 ($11.94) and a 12-month high of €14.49 ($16.47). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

