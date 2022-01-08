Hathor (HTR) Achieves Market Cap of $315.63 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00003422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a total market cap of $315.63 million and $19.34 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hathor has traded down 17.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00057167 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00076100 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.32 or 0.07339919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,983.63 or 0.99994933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00070464 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006870 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 900,959,296 coins and its circulating supply is 225,014,296 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

