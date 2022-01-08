Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

HLIT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities upgraded Harmonic to a top pick rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 186.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $12.22.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $983,789.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $108,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,692 shares of company stock worth $1,445,338. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Harmonic by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 212,010 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 18.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 51.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 392.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 44,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

