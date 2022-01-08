Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $89.18

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 89.18 ($1.20) and traded as low as GBX 85.24 ($1.15). Hargreave Hale AIM VCT shares last traded at GBX 85.75 ($1.16), with a volume of 4,904 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £230.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 92.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

In other Hargreave Hale AIM VCT news, insider Oliver Bedford purchased 26,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £25,629.94 ($34,537.04).

About Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV)

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

