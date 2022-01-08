Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HASI. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.38.

NYSE HASI opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $44.69 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 128.44%.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HASI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,237,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,363,000 after purchasing an additional 382,610 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,181,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,664,000 after buying an additional 280,722 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,945,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,228,000 after buying an additional 107,588 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,370,000 after buying an additional 148,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,720,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,619,000 after purchasing an additional 276,254 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

