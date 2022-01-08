Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the oilfield services company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00.

HAL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Halliburton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.77.

NYSE HAL opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 433.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

