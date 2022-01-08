H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.22.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLUYY opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. H. Lundbeck A/S has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

